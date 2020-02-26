PDP governors meet in Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met in Abuja on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the Sokoto Governor’s lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, deliberated on key party issues including the imminent verdict of the Supreme Court on the Imo State governorship election.

The party had approached the Supreme Court to reverse its decision to sack Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.

The apex court is expected to rule on the party’s application very soon.

Those at the meeting were Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Bala Muhammed (Bauchi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).

Also in attendance were the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the Secretary, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests ex-Kano speaker for alleged N1.5bn fraud

Tambuwal, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting which lasted over three hours, said the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has emerged as Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

He said: “At the meeting, colleagues unanimously appointed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as the Vice Chairman of the forum.”

Join the conversation

Opinions