PDP governors meet Mimiko to woo him into their party

Four governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday held a closed door meeting with the former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko.

It is believed the meeting is to persuade the former governor to return to the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Those at the meeting included Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Nyesom, Nyesome Wike of Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto states.

READ ALSO: PDP governors task NASS on e-transmission of results

After the meeting, Mimiko is expected to address journalists on its purpose, and his next political move.

Others also at the meeting were, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi; former member of House of Reps., Joseph Akinlaja; Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele; former governorship aspirant Banji Okunomo, former Chief Judge of Ondo State, Olasehinde Kumuyi; and Chief of Staff to Mimiko, Kola Ademujimi, among others

The former Ondo governor had left PDP for ZLP before the 2019 general election.

This generated a huge furore within the party ranks with a prominent Ondo PDP chieftain, Bode Obanla, who vowed to institute legal action against Mimiko if he joins the party as being rumoured.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now