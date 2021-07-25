Politics
PDP governors meet on economy, Electoral Amendment Bill Monday
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will meet on the state of the nation in Bauchi State on Monday.
The Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, Cyril Maduabum, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the governors would deliberate on the current unemployment situation in Nigeria, the poor state of the nation’s economy, health, the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, and other legislative documents pending before the National Assembly.
He said the governors had vowed to continue putting President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on its toes particularly in the area of service delivery and worsening insecurity across the country.
Maduabum said: “The governors will continue to benchmark and exchange information and ideas on best practices on various aspects of governance in their respective states as the PDP states and their governors are currently the major beacons of light, delivering substantial democratic benefits through projects and policies impacting the lives of Nigerians.
“The governors will also receive reports of some of the committees working on various aspects of party repositioning including the e-registration in PDP.”
