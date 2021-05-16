 PDP governors meet on insecurity, 2023 election Monday | Ripples Nigeria
PDP governors meet on insecurity, 2023 election Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum will meet in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday.

The governors are expected to deliberate on major national issues including the worsening insecurity in the country, economy, and the party’s preparations for the 2023 general elections.

The governors met on the same issues in Makurdi, Benue State, a few weeks ago.

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: PDP governors pledge support to Nigerian govt

The Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the meeting would be presided over by the Chairman of the Forum, Aminu Tambuwal.

He said the meeting would avail the governors the opportunity to review the current situation in the country and “fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.”

The statement read: “All PDP governors are expected to attend the meeting. The party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin are expected to address the meeting on the way forward ahead of the 2023 general elections

Opinions

