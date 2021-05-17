PDP governors meet, worried about Nigeria's 'free fall' under APC | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, will, on Monday, hold a meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the current insecurity and economic woes in the country being the two burning items on the agenda.

The meeting, according to the Director-General of the forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, will also review the current state of the nation and proffer a way forward.

In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, Maduabum said the governors are worried over the “free fall Nigeria is currently experiencing under the APC and hence the need for the meeting.”

“The meeting will further review the current state of the nation, especially issues of national security and the economy, and also fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the All Progressives Congress administration,” Maduabum said.

He added that the meeting is expected to be attended by the 15 governors elected under the platform of the PDP, and would be presided over by the Forum Chairman, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, while Seyi Makinde of Oyo State would be the Chief Host.

