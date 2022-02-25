PDP governors reject Zamfara deputy governor’s impeachment

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors on Friday condemned the impeachment of Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau, by the State House of Assembly.

The Assembly impeached the deputy governor on Wednesday.

Gusau was sacked a few hours after the parliament received the report of a committee set up by the state Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, to investigate allegations against him.

The Assembly had since confirmed Senator Hassan Gusau as the new deputy governor of the state.

In a statement issued by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, CID Maduabum, the governors described the deputy governor’s impeachment as a naked abuse of power.

The statement read: “It is immoral, perfidious and an affront to the rule of law for an illegally constituted House of Assembly to purport to oust a validly elected Deputy Governor, just because he towed the oath of honour and followed his oath of office by remaining faithful to those that elected him as a PDP member.

“It should be noted that the entire Zamfara House of Assembly decamped from PDP to APC without any form of division in PDP and therefore should lose their seats as required by the Constitution.

“Such an unconstitutional body has no power or mandate to impeach the Zamfara Deputy Governor. But it is even worse when there is a subsisting suit on the matter for which a court had granted preservative orders in the past.”

