Politics
PDP governors to meet on party’s leadership crisis Thursday
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will hold an emergency meeting on the party’s leadership crisis on Thursday.
The Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, C.I.D Maduabum, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the Chairman of the Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, summoned the meeting after he consulted his colleagues on the matter.
The meeting, according to him, will discuss recent developments in the PDP.
He said: “The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday in Abuja.
“The forum enjoined all PDP members and stakeholders to exercise patience as efforts were on to ensure the stability of the party in the days ahead.”
Judge O. Gbasam of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, had on Monday issued an order of interim injunction restraining Uche Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP.
The judge gave the order while ruling on an ex parte application filed by four applicants.
The application was filed by Ibeawuchi Alex, Dennis Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen, and Umezerike Onucha.
Secondus and the PDP were listed as defendants in the suit marked PHC/2183/CS/2021.
However, the applicants’ grouse against the embattled PDP chairman was not mentioned in the court’s document released to journalists.
