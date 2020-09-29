PDP governors visit Oba of Benin, monarch warns party against 'godfatherism' | Ripples Nigeria

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Tuesday urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to guide against the enthronement of godfatherism in the state.

The monarch made the call when five PDP governors paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Benin.

He advised the governors not to let unscrupulous persons kill the party.

The governors that made the trip to the Oba’s palace were – Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Aminu Tanbuwal (Sokoto), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Obaseki was re-elected for another term of four years on September 19.

The monarch said: “I want to on this occasion plead with the PDP to guide against godfatherism and not to allow unscrupulous members kill your party. I will tell the PDP governors not to become hidden godfathers that will be controlling Governor Obaseki.

“All hands should be on deck to work for Edo State and Edo people everywhere they may be. This is where everybody will be proud to belong to. I said the whole world is watching Edo State and I thank God and our ancestors that the election came without any violence.”

In his response, Governor Obaseki thanked the Oba and promised to rededicate himself to the service of Edo people.

