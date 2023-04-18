PDP governors want Adamawa REC prosecuted over role in state guber debacle

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, chaired by Aminu Tambuwal, has strongly denounced what it calls the ongoing display of humiliation in Adamawa State over the Supplementary Governorship election.

The group also called for appropriate sanctions, including prosecution of all those involved, and prosecution of the former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Barrister Hudu Yunusa, to serve as an example to others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was urged by the PDP GF to cease the apparent lawlessness by ridding itself of corrupt and obviously partisan staff members.

This demand was made in a statement issued and signed by the Director General of the forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, late on Monday in Abuja.

He said, “The attempted electoral heist and brigandage perpetrated by the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, is perhaps the lowest point of the 2023 General elections.

“We commend the immediate steps taken by the INEC as an institution to recover its battered image by nullifying the attempted coup and suspending the REC.

“The appropriate Returning Officer, Mele Lamido, should immediately conclude the collation and declare the result.

“One of the most important lessons of this election season is that the integrity of INEC personnel is crucial to free, fair, and credible elections as well as the deployment of technology.

“Going forward, there should be a deliberate process of revisiting the appointments of National and Resident Electoral Commissioners to weed out corrupt and extremely partisan officials. It is the partisan method of appointment of these officials that led to national disgrace in Adamawa State.

“Appropriate sanctions, including prosecution of all those involved, especially the former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, should be swiftly commenced to serve as an example to others.

“We enjoin all Nigerians to be on alert as we brace up to emerging threats to our democracy and the struggle for good governance in Nigeria.”

The Commission had on Monday suspended its Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari for usurping the powers of the Chief Returning Officer and unilaterally returning the All Progressives Congress, APC, Candidate, Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani, as duly elected when collation had not been concluded sparking a controversy.

The declaration of election results is the responsibility of the returning officer, and not the resident electoral commissioner.

Consequently, the INEC summoned the REC and Mele Lamido, returning officer in the election, to its headquarters in Abuja.

Apart from nullifying Yunusa-Ari’s declaration, the commission, yesterday, barred the REC from its office as PDP members and supporters protested in the state and issued the electoral umpire a 72- hour ultimatum to announce the results.

