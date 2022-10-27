Politics
PDP governorship candidate, Adediran, supporters return to APC in Lagos
Hundreds of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.
The supporters are members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement who followed Adediran out of APC in January.
The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, received the returnees at an event in the state.
Hamzat, who handed over the APC flags to the returnees, commended them for retracing their footsteps to the APC and assured them that they would not regret their decision.
He said: “The state is moving in the right direction. This is the right decision. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has an eye for talent and the ability to manage people.
“This is the time for us to vote for someone that knows the way. It is good you retraced your steps. I must tell you that you have made the right decision.
“It is people that make towns, cities, and countries great. I am excited that you have seen the reason to support Asiwaju.”
In his welcome address, the APC chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, thanked the returnees for returning to the progressives’ family.
Ojelabi said the APC-led administration in Lagos had prioritised the welfare of the residents and had improved infrastructure in the state.
“Thank you for finding it necessary to be part of the progressives family and process of developing Lagos State.
“You have taken the right decision by coming home to be part of the process. This is your party. You are not going to regret this step,” he stated.
