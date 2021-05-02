PDP govs lament rising insecurity, say Nigeria fast descending into anarchy | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP govs lament rising insecurity, say Nigeria fast descending into anarchy
Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians at this time of grave national crises.
The governors, who met in Abuja to dialogue on the insecurity in the country, were specifically worried about what they called the unrestricted incursion of Boko Haram terrorists into newer and inner territories.
In a communiqué at the end of their meeting, the governors lamented what they described as the capitulation of the security agencies and the federal government, saying: “In the view of the meeting, President Buhari has failed the people at a time of grave national crises.”
They decried the daily killing of innocent Nigerians, which included the police and other security personnel, and the abduction of helpless Nigerians, including students in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in different parts of the country.
They argued that the country was fast descending into anarchy, with security of lives and property practically non-existent.
They further said, “This state of anarchy is so widespread that every state in the country is affected. Effective policing and security is no longer guaranteed, especially for ordinary citizens and for day to day affairs in Nigeria.
“Terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, rape, arson, mindless murder of citizens and even security agents keep ravaging the land.
“Criminals have taken complete control of most aspects of our lives, unchecked. Government seems powerless to act. Nigeria has become one giant killing field.
“The state is helpless and unable to solve the problem. The presence of government is no longer felt. Everyone is on his own. It is as if Nigeria has no government again,” they said.
The meeting also had in attendance elected national officers of the party, National Assembly members and other stakeholders.
