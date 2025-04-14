PDP govs reject 2027 merger talks, demand security overhaul

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have categorically dismissed any possibility of a merger with other political parties in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

The Forum also expressed deep concern over the escalating security crisis across Nigeria, citing recent attacks in several states.

Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, conveyed the group’s stance following their 2025/4th meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State. “The Forum has resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger,” he declared.

However, Mohammed clarified that the PDP, as the primary opposition party, remains open to welcoming individuals, parties, or groups willing to join their ranks to challenge the current administration in 2027.

“However, the PDP, as a major opposition party, welcomes any party, persons or groups that are willing to join with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027,” he stated.

The communique further addressed the ongoing leadership dispute within the party, stating, “The Forum reiterates its position taken in Asaba on the issue of the National Secretary of the party, but in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment, Forum resolved to recommend that the Deputy Secretary acts as National Secretary, pending the nomination and ratification of a Substantive Secretary from the South East Zone by INEC at its next meeting.”

Read also: Akingbemisilu, Obazuaye win gold as Nigeria eyes doubles’ medals at ITTF World Para

The governors also voiced their strong opposition to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, asserting, “The Forum reasserts our collective determination to avert a rape of our constitutional democracy hence the decision of approaching the Supreme Court to give a clear-cut verdict on the interpretation of the provisions of the law on the declaration of State of Emergency in any state. The Forum restates its solidarity with the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on the ordeal into which his state and people are being plunged by the declaration of a state of emergency. And we reiterate our commitment to stand with him till the end.”

Addressing the worsening security situation, the governors demanded a revised national security strategy that empowers state governments to establish effective defense mechanisms.

“The Forum resolves that working in conjunction with the National Working Committee and other relevant organs of the party, to hold a NEC meeting on May 27, 2025; constitute a Zoning Committee that will address all issues relating to zoning of party offices and hold an early convention in August 2025, precisely on the 28th, 29th and 30th in the ancient city of Kano,” the statement added.

The Forum also announced the formation of key committees: “Zoning Committee: Gov. Douye Diri Chairman; Gov. Dauda Lawal – Vice Chairman and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang-Secretary, while the National Convention Committee has Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as Chairman; Gov. Ademola Adeleke as Vice Chairman and Gov. Peter Mbah as Secretary.”

The governors expressed their appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde and the people of Oyo State for their hospitality.

Attendees included PDP National Chairman Umar Damagum, and Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Umar Fintiri (Adamawa), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Agbu Cephas (Taraba), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom, represented by his Deputy), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta, represented by his Deputy), and Oyo State PDP Chairman Wasiu Adeleke.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now