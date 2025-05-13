Connect with us

PDP group rejects Saraki’s role in reconciliation committee, cites track record of betrayal, division

Published

7 seconds ago

on

‘We must change Buhari with a man that has integrity’— Saraki

A group within the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), known as the PDP Patriots, has strongly opposed the appointment of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, as the leader of the party’s national reconciliation committee.

The group described the move as counterproductive, warning that Saraki’s leadership could deepen existing divisions rather than mend them.

In a statement issued by the group’s convener, Olawale Oyekanmi, the PDP Patriots called on the national leadership of the party to appoint someone with a history of loyalty and consistency, stressing that Saraki’s political record renders him unsuitable for the critical task of reconciliation.

“Senator Bukola Saraki could not reconcile the party in Osun when he was asked to broker peace in 2018. His bias and unfair contributions remain a dent in the Osun PDP till date. Even in his base in Kwara State, his high handedness has led to the exit of some party faithful,” Oyekanmi stated.

Read also: Heavy rainfall ahead as NiMet predicts up to 290 rainy days in Southern Nigeria for 2025

The group acknowledged and appreciated the ongoing efforts by sincere stakeholders to restore the PDP to its rightful status but expressed concern that putting Saraki in charge of reconciliation sends the wrong message to party loyalists.

Oyekanmi added that it was particularly offensive to task Saraki with uniting members who remained with the PDP during turbulent times, considering that he once defected from the party for personal political gains.

He said, “In the heat of the APC’s malicious lies against President Goodluck Jonathan, Senator Saraki was one of those who abandoned the party to join the APC. He worked against the party and only returned when he wanted to take a shot at the Presidency.”

The statement also warned that handing over such a sensitive role to someone they regard as politically inconsistent could worsen internal strife and demoralize grassroots members who have remained committed despite adversity.

“They say genuine reconciliation can only be by consistent members who have been standing by the party despite the obvious persecution and threats, not an inconsistent politician that can’t unite the party in his home state,” the statement concluded.

The group’s rejection of Saraki’s leadership underscores the deep internal mistrust within the PDP and highlights the complex challenge facing any reconciliation effort ahead of future electoral battles.

