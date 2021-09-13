Politics
PDP group threatens party with legal action over e-registration process
A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the Concerned PDP League (CPL) has given the party a seven-day ultimatum to stop the ongoing national electronic membership registration, citing infractions on the constitution of the party.
The notice of ultimatum served on the Acting National Chairman of the party, Yemi Akinwonmi, urged the leadership to effect changes in the membership card authentication process before it can resume the registration exercise.
In the petition signed by the group’s lawyer, J. L. Tenalo of Uwadiegwu Optus and Associates in Abuja, on Sunday, the group threatened to go to court if its demands were not met within the stipulated period the ultimatum will last.
While demanding that the party’s National Organising Secretary (NSO) retired Col. Autin Akobundu, be restrained from authenticating the registraion cards, the CPL also demanded the withdrawal of all cards bearing the NSO’s signature.
The petition titled ‘Letter of infraction and gross violation of PDP constitution 2017 as amended on membership’, reads:
“In the light of the foregoing and in the overall interest of the party, we recommend the following actions to be taken:
“The National Organizing Secretary should be restrained forthwith in the authentication of PDP membership card of any member of the PDP.
“That the action is a very obvious infraction and gross violation of the PDP constitution 2017 as amended regarding the membership into the PDP.
“The use of the designated names of the officers in authenticating the membership card should be restrained.
“The ongoing electronic registration and revalidation of membership exercise and the issuance of membership cards going on in the country should stop to enable the party to remedy this gross violation of the constitution.
“All already issued cards should be withdrawn and subsequent reissuance should effect the changes.
“We shall give an ultimatum of seven days from the date of this letter for the above actions to be taken, failure to which we shall be left without an option to seek redress in the court of competent jurisdiction.”
