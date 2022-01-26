PDP group warns against zoning presidential ticket to north

A group within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vanguard for Justice, has warned the party stakeholders against zoning the presidential ticket to the northern part of the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the group’s Chairman, Emmanuel Nduka, who advised that this mandate might trigger a mass exodus of members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who will reportedly zone the position the South.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC), led by President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, has spent eight years in power. The PDP, as a party, is planning to take power back to the North again. This may prompt an already impending mass exodus of PDP members to the APC, being that they feel that the APC will zone presidential power to the South, which is the right thing to do.

“This is a wind that may blow very soon, and it will come as a rude shock to the PDP. More so, it may be the end of the PDP in Nigeria’s political space,” the statement read.

The group further noted that this decision came in the aftermath of a meeting in Port-Harcourt presided over by the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

The statement revealed, “On Monday, January 17, 2022, governors elected on the platform of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the PDP conveyed a high-powered meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The meeting was hosted by no other than the strongman of Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, and presided over by the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

“According to the governors, they had converged to review the state of the nation and chart a way forward, especially with 2023 around the corner. At the end of the meeting, the governors released a nine-point communiqué, which formed their resolutions. But beyond this, the party does not seem (cared) for 2023, or what may even precede it.”

