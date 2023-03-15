PDP guber candidate, Adebutu, alleges Gov Abiodun importing thugs to intimidate voters in Ogun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State on Wednesday accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of importing thugs to intimidate the electorates ahead of this weekend’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

The PDP governorship candidate in the state, Ladi Adebutu, stated this when he addressed his supporters at a rally in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said the security operatives are already arresting some of the thugs.

Adebutu urged the people to come out in large numbers on Saturday and report any suspected thugs in their areas to security agents.

He said: “Do not be scared. We are aware of their (APC) plans to bring thugs into the state to intimidate people from voting.

“I want to assure you that security operatives are already arresting some of their thugs. Yesterday, eight of them were arrested from where they were hiding on the roof of a hotel in Iperu.

“Be assured that all of them will be arrested; just inform me when you notice any suspicious movement of thugs or people of questionable character and we will ensure that they do not unleash their thugs on the people of Ogun State.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack polling unit, destroy ballot box in Gov Dapo Abiodun’s hometown in Ogun

“If you notice any strange movement of thugs in your area, please let me know; send me the address and we shall report to the appropriate authority.

“We will call them in Abuja and report their violent acts to the appropriate authority. Go all out and vote without fear. Stay and protect your votes; let them count your votes and ensure that the results are uploaded.

“Once your votes are counted and uploaded, I can assure you that your vote will count and we will have good governance in Ogun State.”

However, the governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, dismissed the allegation as baseless.

“It is a baseless and presumptuous lamentation of a banal, reckless, and rejected candidate.

“He (Adebutu) is already bemoaning his impending defeat and looking for who to blame for his anticipated landslide loss,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now