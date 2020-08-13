PDP has already won Edo guber election, Shaibu declares at campaign rally

The Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, declared on Thursday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had already won the forthcoming governorship election.

The Edo State governorship election holds on September 19.

Shaibu, who stated this at his Ward 11 in Jattu, Etsako West local government area of the state, expressed joy over the large turnout of supporters at the party’s campaign rallies.

He said: “With the crowd, I see here, this election is won by PDP already.”

“The poll is for the liberation of the people. The governor is bringing development closer to the people.”

The deputy governor urged the people of the state to remain steadfast.

“You people have been with me since when I was in the House of Assembly. Give me the same support and I will not disappoint you.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki promised the people that they would not be betrayed.

“As a government, we must continue to pay salaries, pensions, and create employment. We won’t allow few people to distract us from achieving greatness,” Shaibu added.

