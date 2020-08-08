PDP has its unique campaign strategy to win Edo election —Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday his current assignment as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council in Edo State would not affect governance and development in his state.

Wike, who disclosed this to journalists after a routine inspection of ongoing urban renewal projects in Port Harcourt, said the party had a unique campaign strategy that would ensure success of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 governorship election in Edo.

He said: “Campaign doesn’t mean that you only go outside. We have our own strategy for campaigning. We are liaising with the Edo Local Campaign Organisation on our winning strategies.

“So it does not affect governance and the building of infrastructure to develop the state. The campaign is not distracting me because I am focused on delivering on the promises I made to Rivers people.”

