PDP hints at opposition to zoning, as stakeholders’ interests grow

The issue of zoning continues to elicit discussions across party lines and various stakeholders ahead of the 2023 elections.

On Friday, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also waded into the matter over the zoning of elective posts.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, during a live interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria, hinted at the party opening the floor for any member interested in contesting any position, rather than zoning offices to certain areas.

Top politicians in the PDP from various regions have signified interests in vying for the Presidency in 2023; amongst them are Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki and Aminu Tambuwal.

In the interview, Ologunagba hinted at an all-comers affair within the party saying, “In line with the right of every Nigerians, anyone who is interested may pick up the forms to seek for any elective positions.

“The party is also consistent with its ability to reconcile its differences and you can see that play out during the recent conventions. The major stakeholders due to their interest in unity arrived at a consensus which was why our convention was successful.

“We recognize contesting interests within the party but we want to be a melting point for Nigerians, which is why there are guidelines to everything the PDP does.”

Furthermore, the PDP scribe confirmed the institution of a 37-member committee tasked with analyzing the nuances inherent regarding the issue of zoning.

The committee is expected to report to the National Executive Council of the party after its brainstorming.

“A 37-member committee was inaugurated to look into the issue of zoning; they have the wherewithal to look at the pulse of the nation while reverting back to the NEC on the issue of zoning.

“It will be premature to preempt the committe which is why we gave them free hands while the NEC will take a decision in line with our constitution, the country and the party’s interests,” Ologunagba said.

Regarding the agitation for gender equity as agitated by various women groups, he said, “By virtue of the pressure that the PDP caucus has placed on the National Assembly, some of the Bills have been rescinded.

“The party also intentionally allowed women to obtain forms for free in order to encourage women.”

Two weeks ago, various women groups occupied the gate of the National Assembly in protest against the rejection of women-related bills at plenary.

The groups demanded that the Federal lawmakers take another look at the requests for 111 seats for women, citizenship, 35% representation in party leadership, more appointive positions in government, and vote in favour of these amendments.

The groups gathered for the protest include the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), Federation of Muslim Women Association (FOMWA), Women Organisation for Change in Agriculture and Natural Resource Management (WOCAN), Association of Women in the Arts (AWITA), Women In Business (WIMBIZ), Action Aid, Yiaga Africa, the Islamic Youth League, among others.

