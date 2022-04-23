PDP holds NEC meeting May 4

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its 96th National Executive Committee (NEC) on May 4.

The party National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday night in Abuja.

He urged all members of the NEC to attend the meeting slated for the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it is expected that the party would among other things discuss the zoning of its presidential ticket, the primary and other issues related to 2023 general elections.

