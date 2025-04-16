PDP holds South-West congress, returns Ajisafe as chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its South-West congress on Wednesday and returned Mr. Kamorudeen Ajisafe as the party’s Zonal Chairman.

The election took place during the party’s zonal congress held at the Theophilus Ogunwusi Hall, UCH, Ibadan.

Also elected at the congress were Mr. Muyiwa Obagunwa as Zonal Secretary, Mr. Adeyemo Adetunji as Zonal Treasurer and Mr. Yahaya Adeleke as Zonal Financial Secretary.

Other elected zonal executive members are – Benson Adegbenro – Organising Secretary, Mrs. Bosede Adedibu – Zonal Women leader and Mr. Shefiu Adesina – Auditor.

In his acceptance speech, Ajisafe promised to move the party forward while soliciting support from party leaders.

He assured all party members that the PDP would win more states in the zone under his chairmanship.

In his welcome address, the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, charged party members in the zone to remain united.

He stressed that unity among members would enhance the progress of the party.

Makinde said the success of the zonal election would be a reference point for the forthcoming national congress.

In his goodwill message, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, said the success of the election had confirmed that South-West PDP remained one entity and urged other PDP zones to emulate the region.

A former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, supervised the conduct of the election, while representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observed the exercise.

