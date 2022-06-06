PDP inaugurate 22-member committee to resolve election disputes in Bauchi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State on Monday inaugurated a 22-member committee to resolve disputes arising from the party primaries in the state.

The state’s Governor, Bala Mohammed, who inaugurated the committee at the Government House in Bauchi, said the committee would meet all the party members and aspirants who were not satisfied with the conduct of the just concluded State and National Assembly primary elections across the state.

He added that members of the committee were selected after a careful understanding of their pedigrees, profiles and leadership positions in the society.

The governor said that the team would form a sub-committee of prominent personalities who are expected to bring other members of other political parties to the PDP.

The committee is headed by Senator Bala Adamu Kariya.

Other members of the committee are Abubakar A.Faggo (Secretary), Alhaji Salisu Garba (Assistant Secretary), Alhaji Abdulkadir Doguwa, Alhaji Umar Barau Ningi, Alhaji Danladi Mohammed Dan Baba, Hon. Haruna Bappa Disina, Alhaji Abdullahi Yari, Mr. Abdon Gin, Mr. Simon Balewa, Alhaji Sanusi Sarkin Aska, Alhaji Abdullahi T.Musa and Alhaji Yerima Sarkin Misau.

The rest are – Alhaji Imamu Itas, Hajiya Amina Karubu, Honourable Tukur Adamu, Hajiya Zainab Rufai, Alhaji Danbaba Riminzaim, Dr. Esther Ahmed, Alhaji Audu Hassan, Alhaji Inuwa Mallamin Kasuwa and Alhaji Sani Cinade.

The governor said: “We want to thank you most sincerely for accepting this responsibility vested on you. This committee has been given the mandate to go and resolve all these issues and you have four weeks to complete this assignment. Ensure you come up with a report after this assignment.

“We want to go intact as a state and as a government. We want to continue with the good works that we have started, we want to make sure that we put aside all disparaging issues, issues that are based on lies, issues that are based on political gimmicks.”

