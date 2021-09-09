PDP inaugurates Anambra governorship election campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday inaugurated its National Campaign Council for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The PDP acting National Chairman, Mr. Yemi Akinwonmi; inaugurated the council in Abuja.

He expressed optimism that members of the council would deliver the state back to PDP.

Akinwonmi said: “I call on all members of the council and Ndi Anambra to close ranks and deliver the state to the PDP family. The cooperation of all and sundry is expected for the actualisation of PDP’s dream.

“I will like to seize this opportunity to appreciate on behalf of the PDP, all the aspirants, who dramatically contested with the candidate, your spirit of sportsmanship is wonderful.

“I call on you to kindly hold hands together to deliver Anambra to PDP.

“We call on all of us to set aside differences and look at the PDP and Nigeria above personal consideration. Anambra is winnable for our party.”

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the council, said PDP would win the Anambra election.

“We want to reassure the party that we are going to put in efforts and reconcile everyone.

“We will go into that election as one body and definitely, we are going to win that election by the special grace of God.

“We know our people in Anambra are behind us. We know also that there have been issues in the past, those issues that divided us.

“We are going to work day and night to ensure that we all step out from our comfort zones and step into the field to talk to the people and to win back all who have left the party, as much as possible,” Okowa said.

He ruled out rigging in the election going by the introduction of new technology by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor added: “I am glad that INEC itself has come out with a new device for the purpose of the Anambra election and it will be tested first in Delta on Saturday.

“I am told ahead of the election in Delta on Saturday that it will not be possible for anybody to rig election because there will be no use of incidence forms.

“It is either your biometrics, or face is captured or else you will not be allowed to vote.”

The PDP governorship candidate in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo; thanked the party for giving him the ticket for the election.

He also commended party leaders, campaign council both at the national and state level as well as the people of the state for their support.

The PDP governorship campaign council is headed by the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Other members of the team are the former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka; ex-governor of Anambra, Peter Obi; and Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; among others.

