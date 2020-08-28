PDP inaugurates campaign council for Ondo election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday inaugurated its National Campaign Council for the Ondo governorship election.

The party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, who inaugurated the council at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, urged the team to deliver Ondo State to PDP on October 10.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the conduct of a free and fair election in the state.

He also implored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders to play neutral roles and ensure voters elected the candidate of their choice in a free and fair contest.

The PDP chairman also stressed the need to respect the constitution and the Electoral Act.

According to him, the ruling of the Supreme Court, which states that security agencies and the military should not meddle on election matters outside providing adequate and equal security to all the parties within the requirements of the law should be respected.

Secondus said: “PDP, therefore, expects that in both Edo and Ondo States elections, the military should be kept out of it completely and the police and other security agencies, who are supposed to be at the election venues, should be made to operate within the dictates of the law.”

The chairman of the campaign council, Seyi Makinde, expressed the readiness of the PDP governors to support the election of the party’s candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede.

Makinde said the PDP governors would play their roles and support Jegede to win the election.

