PDP inaugurates new executive committee in Ebonyi

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday inaugurated the new executive committee for its Ebonyi State chapter.

The event was presided over by the party’s Deputy National Chairman North, Senator Suleiman Nazif.

In attendance were former Senate President, Pius Ayim, former governor of the state, Sam Egwu, Amb. Frank Ogbuewu, and the two other serving senators from Ebonyi State.

READ ALSO: PDP constitutes new caretaker committee for Ebonyi chapter

Members of the newly executive committee – Fred Udeogu (Chairman), Luke Nkwegu (Secretary), Gideon Osi (Publicity Secretary), James Alaka (Organising Secretary) and Amaka Igboke (Women Leader).

Others are – Midi Irenede (Legal Adviser), James Onah (Assistant Secretary), and Monday Chukwu, (Treasurer).

The party had last week dissolved the state executive committee following the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Join the conversation

Opinions