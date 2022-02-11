Politics
PDP inaugurates reconciliation committee in Ekiti
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a 16-man reconciliation committee ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.
The spokesman for the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organisation, Lere Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.
Kolawole, who was a former chairman of PDP in Ekiti, secured the party’s governorship ticket in last month’s governorship primary in the state.
The committee members were picked from various local government areas of the state.
Olayinka said the committee was inaugurated by PDP Chairman in the state, Lanre Omolase.
The Director-General of the Campaign Organization, Otunba Yinka Akerele, Kolawole, and the party’s Secretary in the state, Mrs. Funmi Ogun, were also at the event.
READ ALSO: Sen Olujimi accuses Ekiti PDP leadership of creating division, sidelining women
The committee is headed by a member from Ado LGA, Alhaji Lateef Ajijola.
Other members of the committee are – Mr. Akin Awodumila (Gbonyin), Mr .Abe Toyin (Ido/Osi), Mr. Akeju (Ikole), Mr. Ojo Ayeni (Oye), Mr. Ojo Oke (Irepodun/Ifelodun), Pastor R. O. Ajayi (Efon), Chief Bayo Adeosun (Ekiti West), Mr. Lawrence Omotoso (Ikere), Chief Falade Alaanu (Ise-Orun) and Engr. Alaba Agboola (Ijero).
Mr. Ojo Oloogun (Emure), Mr. Idowu Akinbode (Ekiti South-West), Mr. Akinlapa (Moba), Chief Adenigba (Ekiti-East) and Mr. Oladipo Ebenezer (Ilejemeje) completed the list.
