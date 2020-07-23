‘PDP is a dead party’ in Lagos —Joe Igbokwe

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainage Services, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, Thursday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a “dead party”.

He said the party stood no chance of winning the state in 2023 and even beyond.

Igbokwe, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, stated this during a chat with journalists in the state.

He said PDP had been completely uprooted from the state, adding that there was no way a “dead party” could dislodge the APC in the state.

Igbokwe said the APC was the choice of Lagosians and that the ruling party, even with its schisms, would defeat PDP “again and again.”

He said: “PDP can never win Lagos in 2023. Are they still in existence? No, they have been uprooted. Everybody has left them.

“Their state chairman left them and he is now in APC. He said since he left the PDP, his house has been a beehive of activities.

“He was in the dark and he has seen the light. No internal problems in APC will make PDP win Lagos.”

Igbokwe, who is also the leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, said the group was being invigorated to ensure that they remained a strong component of the ruling party.

He dismissed claims in some quarters that Ndigbo in Lagos APC was divided, saying some “desperate politicians” were the ones causing problems in the group.

The governor’s aide stressed that he had paid his dues in all ruling parties in the state that had morphed into APC, saying it was on that account that he was made the apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC.

“I have paid my dues from AD (Alliance for Democracy) to AC (Action Congress) to ACN (Action Congress of Nigeria) to APC. I have done a lot for the party and I am the face and voice of Ndigbo in Lagos APC.

“How can someone who joined the party yesterday be going claiming he is the apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC? It’s ridiculous.

“If people want to be anything in a party, they have to wait for their time. Spreading lies about others just to pull them down is not the way. I am the leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, anyone claiming that is an imposter,” he added.

