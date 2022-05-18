PDP is gone if it loses in 2023 —Wike

Nyeson Wike, Rivers State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has again hammered on why the opposition party must win the forthcoming presidential election.

The presidential hopeful linked the continuity of the party with its production of Nigeria’s next president, adding that the country must be salvaged.

Wike, who addressed leaders and delegates of PDP in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital on Tuesday, held that the opposition party would redress the issues of division and insecurity ravaging the country.

“What PDP is looking for is who can win the election. If we don’t win this election, PDP is gone. I am tired of this opposition. I am the only aspirant who has what it takes to win this election for PDP”, he said.

The presidential hopeful canvassed for a president that has the ability to deliver and get things done with ease.

He added that anybody to lead the country in 2023 must believe in the unity of the country and have the capacity to pull it back from its present precipice.

“We need a Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country. We have never been divided the way we are now. If God gives PDP the opportunity, we’ll form a government of national unity where everybody will be involved”, he reiterated.

