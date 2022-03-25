‘PDP is never an alternative in 2023,’ Fashola tells Nigerians

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Friday warned Nigerians against returning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power in 2023.

Fashola, who made the call in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, stressed that despite all the problems in Nigeria at the moment, PDP would never be an option for Nigerians.

He urged the citizens to make the right choices in next year’s elections.

The minister said: “Whatever problems the country has, the umbrella parish is never the solution because most of these problems were created by them.

“I think it is perhaps not helpful to publish that spreadsheet in isolation. What you should do is to compare it with the rest of the world. Tell me anywhere in the world where the cost of living is not rising, whether it is in the United Kingdom or the United States.

READ ALSO: PDP brands Fashola ‘failed Minister’, describes comment on Nigerian roads, ‘provocative’

“Just three days ago, CNN was showing footage of Americans stealing fuel and they would not be stealing it if it was cheap; these are very challenging times globally for the entire world. So this is not an isolated occurrence that affects Nigeria only.”

Fashola stressed that the Second Niger Bridge and other infrastructural projects undertaken by the Federal Government are for the benefit of Nigerians.

He added: “The Second Niger Bridge connects Nigerians from different angles. In terms of performance and execution, the completion will be done in April of this year.

“I need to say this. Opponents will embarrass themselves by saying infrastructure is nothing serious that the country needs.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now