PDP is not ready for 2027 election, Wike asserts

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has questioned the preparedness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, describing the opposition party as lacking cohesion and seriousness.

Speaking during a live media parley in Abuja on Friday, Wike, a former governor and PDP stalwart now serving in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, argued that the PDP is hampered by internal divisions and power struggles that threaten its electoral prospects.

“The PDP is not ready for the 2027 election. It is very obvious,” he said. “It’s like someone pretending to prepare for an examination—carrying books around just to be seen studying, without any real effort. That’s the PDP. They’re not reading. They’re just acting like they are.”

Wike’s remarks come amid ongoing efforts by opposition figures to form a united political coalition capable of challenging the APC’s dominance in the next election cycle. However, those talks have been plagued by conflicting interests and factional disputes, especially within the PDP.

He warned that the party’s continued internal wrangling has undermining any chance of revival ahead of the next national polls.

“Power struggle cannot help the party,” he added, emphasizing that unity and strategic focus, not grandstanding, would be key to reclaiming power.

Wike’s comments are likely to further deepen tensions within the PDP, where his perceived closeness to the APC-led federal government has drawn criticism from party loyalists who view his ministerial role as a betrayal of the opposition’s cause.

Despite the criticisms, Wike has remained unapologetic about his political stance, insisting that his actions are driven by a commitment to national development and good governance rather than party loyalty.

