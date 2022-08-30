PDP is nothing without Wike, others —Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described as empty Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Fani-Kayode’s assertion came as the party welcomed the former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, alongside his supporters in Kano yesterday.

Tweeting on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode said the opposition party would be crushed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) next year.

Read also:2023 PRESIDENCY: Fani-Kayode accuses S’West, S’South of being unfair to South-East

He told the presidential candidate of the ruling party to start preparing his acceptance and swearing-in speech, adding that PDP was no opposition to fear.

The tweet read: “As PDP is celebrating the defection of Abubakar Shekau (Oops! Sorry, I meant Ibrahim Shekarau) into their party in Kano yesterday, Nyesome Wike flogged them mercilessly & gave them a death blow in PH by saying they wanted to come back “to loot” & “eat the remaining one”.

“The mighty triumvirate of Wike, Ugwuanyi & Makinde, (representing SS, SE & SW) are the backbone of PDP. Without them PDP is NOTHING! With Wike’s damning speech BAT, our much-loved “City Boy” & Kashim Shettima, the “Golden Boy” of Nig. politics, are cruising home to victory. They should start preparing their acceptance and swearing-in speeches today.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now