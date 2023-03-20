PDP kicks as Governor Sule is declared re-elected in Nasarawa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed disappointment after the incumbent governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule was re-elected into office.

Governor Sule Abdullahi was on Monday, announced as the winner of the Nasarawa State governorship election to the dismay of the main opposition party.

Professor Tanko Ishaya, the Returning Officer of the governorship election declared that Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 347,209 to beat his closest contender, David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 283,016 votes.

Moments after Governor Sule was declared the winner of the election by INEC the PDP expressed dissatisfaction with the results, saying it would seek redress in court.

