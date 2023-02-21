PDP kicks as Ogun govt accuses opposition of masterminding Sagamu violence

The Ogun state government has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being responsible for the violence that broke out in Sagamu amid naira crisis across the country.

The state government described the protest as politically motivated, accusing the opposition party of jealousy in the state.

This was according to a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, on Monday.

Somorin insisted some PDP members in the state were seen leading the protests all in the name of fighting against the ongoing cash crunch.

The statement reads: “Early this morning, a politically motivated violent protest took place in Sagamu, during which innocent people were attacked while banks and public infrastructure were destroyed and razed down by fire .

“We were reliably informed that some disgruntled members of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, and some of the party’s candidates were seen leading the demonstration.

“While the protests were purportedly against the scarcity of naira notes, the real intention of these elements became obvious with the involvement of known PDP members.

“We believe strongly that it was the success of the APC rally of Sunday that got the feeble opposition PDP frustrated and therefore made their members embark on the mindless destruction of properties.

“We must not allow desperate politicians to mislead members of the public and use them as cannons to vent frustration. Rather, our people should exercise patience and be law abiding while waiting to cast their votes for the party that has stood by the populace even at this critical period.

READ ALSO:Naira Scarcity: Riot breaks out in Sagamu as angry customers besiege banks

However, the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Remo Federal Constituency, Bola Oluwole, in a statement dismissed the government’s claim as utterly untrue.

Oluwole said the APC was afraid of the popularity of the opposition in the state, adding it should deal with the situation rather than shifting blame.

Oluwole said: “My attention has been drawn to a broadcast message circulating around that I am the mastermind of the violent protest in Sagamu Remo.

“This action is the handiwork of the opposition in the ruling party, APC, who were hellbent to destroy and smear my image. They are afraid of my growing popularity as we approach the elections on Saturday.

“I want to say it in strong terms that I am not in any way connected to the protest, Nigerians are only angered by the economic hardships in the country and their inability to access their hard-earned money and the fuel scarcity.

“I am a peace-loving person, a grassroots politician who has the love of his people at heart, I will never get myself involved in things that will destroy the peace and tranquillity of my constituency.

“As of yesterday evening, our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, met with all National Assembly candidates to strategise for the election, so where would I have the chance to mobilise for the violent protest?”

“I want to urge the general public and the people of my constituency to disregard the message and go about their daily activities in peace.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now