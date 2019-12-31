PDP knocks Gov Abdulrazaq over revocation of Saraki’s land

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday described the revocation of the land belonging to the late Dr. Olusola Saraki as a further demonstration of Governor Abdulrazaq’s vindictiveness and vendetta mission against the Saraki family.

It would be recalled that the state government had announced the revocation in a statement, saying the land was acquired illegally without the company which acquired the land, Asa Investment Limited (belonging to late Saraki) paying for it.

The state government also claimed that the land was originally earmarked for government secretariat and car park for the Civil Service Clinic.

The Chairman of the PDP in the state, Hon Kola Shittu, said in a statement that the action of the governor did not in anyway reflect the interest of Kwarans, adding that such move was capable of creating rivalry and crisis among people of Ilorin in particular and the state in general.

“The Kwara PDP maintains that there is no basis or justification for the Kwara State Government to revoke the land, which was duly acquired many years ago by the late Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki. This is a great error on the part of Governor Abdulrazaq and greater disservice to the memory of Baba Oloye who during his lifetime made sacrifices and contributions to the development of not only Ilorin Emirate but Kwara as a whole and even beyond.

“As it is well known to the members of the public, the landed property houses the popular Ile-Arugbo, where aged people used to converge to receive food, financial support and healthcare services sponsored by the late politician and philantropist; a tradition that has remained unbroken years after Baba’s demise as it has been sustained by his son, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki CON.

“The widespread condemnation that has greeted the revocation of the property is a clear indication that the Governor’s move is not in tandem with the interest of the people of Kwara. He is, therefore, advised to listen to voice of reason and have a rethink”, the party said.

