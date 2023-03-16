PDP, Labour Party in Nasarawa form alliance to defeat APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) in Nasarawa State have agreed to form an alliance with the sole purpose of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for March 18.

The two political parties came up with their stand during a joint stakeholders meeting held in Lafia on Wednesday, insisting that they would collapse their structures into one so they can defeat the APC.

Speaking during the meeting, Chairman of the LP in the state, Alexander Emmanuel, said the two parties were committed to ensuring that the PDP governorship candidate emerges victorious during the polls.

Emmanuel dissociated himself from a purported endorsement of Governor Abdullahi Sule by some former members of the Labour Party whom he described as saboteurs who did not mean well for the party.

“We are optimistic that we will emerge victorious during the polls because the incumbent governor had done nothing for the wellbeing of residents of the state since his emergence into office on May 29, 2019,” Emmanuel said.

“The people should come out en-masse and vote for the PDP candidate on Saturday, we believe in him because he has what it takes to make Nasarawa State better,” he added.

Also speaking at the meeting, the PDP Chairman, Francis Orogu, said the party’s governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, had all it takes to govern the state and would not disappoint residents of the state if he is elected into office.

