Politics
PDP lawmaker demands Secondus resignation over members’ defection to APC
A member of the House of Representatives from Taraba State, Rimamnde Shawulu, on Wednesday, demanded the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, over the mass defection of party members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Shawulu, who made the call in a letter addressed to the PDP chairman in Abuja, decried the rate at which the party was losing members to the APC in recent times.
He also demanded the resignation of members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) for the same reason.
He said: “On Tuesday, four members of the House of Representatives from Zamfara unexpectedly defected from the PDP to APC.
READ ALSO: PDP: Afegbua threatens to sue Secondus for N3bn, insists he must account for ‘looted’ N10bn
“Dear Chairman, Sir, events in the last two years call for sober reflection and sacrifices by both the leadership and membership of the party and it is necessary you set the ball rolling so that the party will come back to life and be seen as a viable alternative to the ruling APC.
“Then, will its doors be seen to be opened to the millions that want to come into the party to mobilise Nigerians to take back the country from the iniquitous forces that have seized it by the jugular.
“This was the opinion of party members and leaders when Dr. Adamu Muazu resigned as chairman of the party. You took over to enable the party to regain momentum.
“Presently, without discounting the efforts and sacrifices you have made, it is obvious that our party is in far worse circumstances than when Muazu left the scene.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....