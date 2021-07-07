PDP lawmaker demands Secondus resignation over members’ defection to APC

A member of the House of Representatives from Taraba State, Rimamnde Shawulu, on Wednesday, demanded the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, over the mass defection of party members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shawulu, who made the call in a letter addressed to the PDP chairman in Abuja, decried the rate at which the party was losing members to the APC in recent times.

He also demanded the resignation of members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) for the same reason.

He said: “On Tuesday, four members of the House of Representatives from Zamfara unexpectedly defected from the PDP to APC.

“Dear Chairman, Sir, events in the last two years call for sober reflection and sacrifices by both the leadership and membership of the party and it is necessary you set the ball rolling so that the party will come back to life and be seen as a viable alternative to the ruling APC.

“Then, will its doors be seen to be opened to the millions that want to come into the party to mobilise Nigerians to take back the country from the iniquitous forces that have seized it by the jugular.

“This was the opinion of party members and leaders when Dr. Adamu Muazu resigned as chairman of the party. You took over to enable the party to regain momentum.

“Presently, without discounting the efforts and sacrifices you have made, it is obvious that our party is in far worse circumstances than when Muazu left the scene.”

