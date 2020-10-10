Latest Politics

PDP lawmaker’s aide caught on video burgling office of APC Rep member

October 10, 2020
2019 ELECTION BUDGET: NASS joint committee sets date to reconvene
By Ripples Nigeria

An aide to House of Representatives member, Mustafa Saidu from Adamawa State, Kabir Muhammed Lawal, was reportedly caught on video breaking into and burgling the office of another legislator.

Lawan was said to have been captured by CCTV breaking into the office of Kabiru Idris, a lawmaker from Kano State, Punch reports.

Read also: Edo PDP, Assembly Speaker renew call for by-election on 14 lawmakers’ seats loyal to Oshiomhole

Lawal, who hails from Offa, Kwara State, is an aide to Saidu a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Idris is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan was said to have also been parading himself as a journalist, and extorting money from unsuspecting politicians and visitors from Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

 

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */