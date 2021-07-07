Politics
PDP lawmakers back Southern govs on state police, transmission of election results
Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly have declared their support for the recent resolution of the Southern governors on the electronic transfer of election results and the creation of state police.
The southern governors had during their Monday meeting in Lagos demanded the inclusion of the electronic transfer of results in the 2010 Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 and the inclusion of the state police in the ongoing 1999 Constitution review.
They also rejected the 3 percent oil equity share for the host communities proposed in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), among others.
READ ALSO: Northern elders tag Southern govs’ insistence on 2023 Presidency as “not acceptable”
Addressing journalists in Abuja, the PDP lawmakers led by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and his House of Representatives counterpart, Ndudi Elumelu, commended the governors for taking the bold steps despite their political party differences.
The opposition lawmakers promised to remain committed to the activities and ensure that all the demands of the governors were met in the various legislations pending before the National Assembly.
