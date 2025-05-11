PDP leaders hold crucial strategy session to resolve internal rifts, stop defections

Amid growing internal tensions and a wave of defections, top leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have convened a closed-door meeting in Abuja to address the party’s deepening crisis and forge a path toward unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, which is being held currently at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, is led by the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed. The high-level gathering includes sitting governors, past governors, and influential party stakeholders.

Those in attendance include Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Iliya Damagum; Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang; Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke; former Bayelsa Governor Senator Seriake Dickson; former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Cross River Governor Liyel Imoke; former Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu; and former Imo Governor Achike Udenwa, among others.

Party insiders say the central focus of the talks is to stem the tide of high-profile defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and restore internal cohesion.

Read also: Tackling corruption, governance failures key to Nigeria, Africa’s progress – Peter Obi

Sources close to the meeting say the PDP’s internal leadership squabbles—especially unresolved issues within the National Working Committee and questions surrounding the roles of the National Secretary and the Acting Chairman—are under serious review. Potential resolutions, including fresh appointments, are reportedly on the table.

Additionally, the meeting is expected to help lay out the PDP’s roadmap for 2027, including whether to pursue alliances with other opposition parties or to focus on strengthening its internal base.

With the upcoming off-season governorship election in Anambra State also looming large, participants are discussing strategies to mobilize support and resources for the party’s candidate in a bid to gain momentum ahead of the general elections.

As the deliberations continue behind closed doors, the outcomes of this high-stakes meeting could prove decisive in determining the PDP’s ability to regroup and remain a credible alternative in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now