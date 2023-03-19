Politics
PDP leads APC, two others in Rivers 17 LGAs
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has maintained a healthy lead in 17 out of the 23 local government areas collated so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State.
The state’s Returning Officer, Prof Akpofura Rim-rukeh, said on Sunday, the commission had received the results from the 17 LGAs as submitted by various collation officers and electoral officers in the state.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) followed in second position while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Labour Party (LP) are in fourth position.
The LGAs collated include Tai, Opobo Nkoro LGA, Gokana LGA, Ogu/Bolo, Eleme, Ikwerre, Oyigbo, Etche, Khana, Andoni, Bonny, Ahoada East, Okrika, Abua-Odual, Emuoha and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni.
He said: “If there are no other results ready from the other local governments, I will close collation for today.
“Collation of results will resume on Monday.”
The results in full:
Tai LGA
A: 34
APC: 295
LP: 13
PDP: 9276
SDP: 508
Opobo Nkoro LGA
A: 16
APC: 1426
LP: 10
PDP: 11538
SDP: 159
Gokana LGA
A: 74
APC: 7410
LP: 97
PDP: 17455
SDP: 13840
Ogu Bolo LGA
A: 121
APC: 1524
LP: 34
PDP: 7103
SDP: 310
Eleme LGA
APC: 2662
LP: 544
PDP: 8414
SDP: 2251
Ikwerre LGA
A: 138
APC: 7503
LP: 895
PDP: 13716
SDP: 1447
Oyigbo LGA
A: 147
APC: 2793
LP: 2688
PDP: 9886
SDP: 796
Etche LGA
APC: 6408
LP: 552
PDP: 16043
SDP:2586
Khana LGA
APC: 620
LP: 57
PDP: 9475
SDP: 5846
Bonny LGA:
APC-3285
LP-1292
PDP-8032
SDP-559
Ahoada East LGA
APC- 2,650
LP- 219
PDP- 14,408
SDP- 2077
Omuma LGA:
APC-2127
LP-52
PDP-8760
SDP-804
Okrika LGA
APC-2719
LP-231
PDP-10342
SDP-82
Andoni LGA:
APC-3149
LP-84
PDP-8319
SDP-1185
Abua-Odual LGA
APC-5738
LP-391
PDP-9763
SDP-463
Emuoha LGA
APC-5916
LP-505
PDP-20600
SDP-805
Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA
APC-6811
LP-1267
PDP-17729
SDP-3450
