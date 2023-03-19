PDP leads APC, two others in Rivers 17 LGAs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has maintained a healthy lead in 17 out of the 23 local government areas collated so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State.

The state’s Returning Officer, Prof Akpofura Rim-rukeh, said on Sunday, the commission had received the results from the 17 LGAs as submitted by various collation officers and electoral officers in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) followed in second position while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Labour Party (LP) are in fourth position.

The LGAs collated include Tai, Opobo Nkoro LGA, Gokana LGA, Ogu/Bolo, Eleme, Ikwerre, Oyigbo, Etche, Khana, Andoni, Bonny, Ahoada East, Okrika, Abua-Odual, Emuoha and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni.

He said: “If there are no other results ready from the other local governments, I will close collation for today.

“Collation of results will resume on Monday.”

The results in full:

Tai LGA

A: 34

APC: 295

LP: 13

PDP: 9276

SDP: 508

Opobo Nkoro LGA

A: 16

APC: 1426

LP: 10

PDP: 11538

SDP: 159

Gokana LGA

A: 74

APC: 7410

LP: 97

PDP: 17455

SDP: 13840

Ogu Bolo LGA

A: 121

APC: 1524

LP: 34

PDP: 7103

SDP: 310

Eleme LGA

APC: 2662

LP: 544

PDP: 8414

SDP: 2251

Ikwerre LGA

A: 138

APC: 7503

LP: 895

PDP: 13716

SDP: 1447

Oyigbo LGA

A: 147

APC: 2793

LP: 2688

PDP: 9886

SDP: 796

Etche LGA

APC: 6408

LP: 552

PDP: 16043

SDP:2586

Khana LGA

APC: 620

LP: 57

PDP: 9475

SDP: 5846

Bonny LGA:

APC-3285

LP-1292

PDP-8032

SDP-559

Ahoada East LGA

APC- 2,650

LP- 219

PDP- 14,408

SDP- 2077

Omuma LGA:

APC-2127

LP-52

PDP-8760

SDP-804

Okrika LGA

APC-2719

LP-231

PDP-10342

SDP-82

Andoni LGA:

APC-3149

LP-84

PDP-8319

SDP-1185

Abua-Odual LGA

APC-5738

LP-391

PDP-9763

SDP-463

Emuoha LGA

APC-5916

LP-505

PDP-20600

SDP-805

Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA

APC-6811

LP-1267

PDP-17729

SDP-3450

