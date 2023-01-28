PDP lifts suspension of two National Assembly candidates in Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party has lifted the suspension slammed on two of its members in Ekiti State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, listed the members as Funso Ayeni, the party’s candidate in Ekiti North Senatorial District, and Ajayi Samuel, his counterpart in Ekiti North II Federal Constituency in next month’s elections.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) on January 20 suspended the former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, Chief Chris Ogun, and seven members from Ekiti for alleged anti-party activities.

According to Ologunagba, the decision followed the adoption of the report of the party’s disciplinary committee which recommended the lifting of the two men’s suspension.

He said: “By the lifting of the suspension, the status of Ayeni and Samuel as members of the PDP and especially as PDP candidates for Ekiti North Senatorial District and Ekiti North II Federal Constituency respectively in the 2023 general elections had been fully restored.

“The NWC urged all members, supporters, and teeming members of PDP in Ekiti State to remain united and continue to work together for the success of the party at all levels in the 2023 general election.”

