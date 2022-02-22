PDP links APC confusion on National Convention to mismanagement of Nigeria

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the current confusion on the schedule of its National Convention.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who linked this situation to the mismanagement of the country by the APC.

According to the PDP, the ranks of the APC are riddled with factions and in-fighting which has seeped into every facet of the economy.

Ologunagba said, “the APC which cannot conduct its internal affairs could not be expected to successfully manage the affairs of a nation like Nigeria. The APC is a perfect example of failure both as a party and government unable to conduct a simple National Convention in two years. It has become a Russian Roulette with an unending request for extension of time to undertake a routine statutory political activity.

“Our Party is not surprised that the APC, a party of backstabbers, again postponed its National Convention already scheduled for February 26, 2022. It is rather saddening how a set of confused, greedy, deceitful, hard-heartened and self-centred individuals who cannot run a creditable organization foisted themselves in power and plunged our nation into the economic, security, and social mess that we face today.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu justifies Executive Order, says PDP lacks knowledge of good governance

“Peopled by “political warlords” without conscience and operating without rules, the APC is a bunch of inchoate sailors clobbered together for remote personal gain; operating without a Board of Trustees (BoT) and a National Working Committee (NWC); exists in violation of rules while constituting itself to a threat to our national unity and corporate existence as a nation.

“APC’s postponement of its National Conventions had always been a fallout of the horrible infighting, backbiting and gang war by “political bandits” who are desperate for power and access to our national treasury. That explains why their congresses and other activities are always marred by violence, bloodletting and killings.

“Moreover, the APC is not capable of holding a National Convention having become defunct since December 8, 2020, when it dissolved all its states, zonal and national party structures and set up an illegal contrivance called the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State”.

Meanwhile, the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) stated that it will comment on the postponement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The forum is the platform of all APC governors.

The APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) postponed the party’s national convention from Feb. 26 to March 26.

It released a new timetable and schedule of activities for the National Convention and Zonal Congresses on Monday.

According to the new timetable, activities for the national convention will begin on Feb. 24 with the publication of committees for the zonal congresses.

The sale of forms to aspirants for elective offices will begin on Wednesday, March 9, and end on Friday, March 11.

“As a forum, we met on Monday and agreed to meet with President Buhari on Tuesday for further discussion on the national convention and other issues,’’ PGF’s chairman, Kebbi State’s Gov. Abubakar Bagudu, said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now