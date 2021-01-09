PDP mobilises members ahead of 2022 election in Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its members in Ekiti State to begin an aggressive membership drive ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state.

The factional Chairman of PDP in Ekiti, Bisi Kolawole, who made the call during a meeting with party members in 16 local government areas of the state on Saturday, said aggressive membership drive and unity were necessary to strengthen the party in the state.

He advised party members to begin mobilisation for the party ahead of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti.

Kolawole said: “The ward secretaries should be responsible, know what they are doing, and always listen to the leadership of the party. Winning Ekiti back in 2022 is dear to our hearts in PDP and you have critical roles to play for us to actualise this.”

