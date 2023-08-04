PDP mock APC for appointing Ganduje as nat’l chairman amid corruption allegations

The Peoples Democratic Party has criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress for appointing former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the new National Chairman of the ruling party.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba who said the 73-year-old politician has corruption baggage hanging around his neck.

Ganduje had emerged APC National Chairman on Thursday at the party’s National Executive Committee in Abuja.

Reacting to Ganduje’s emergence as APC National Chairman, Ologunagba, in a statement said the APC had confirmed itself as a “cesspit of corruption and a haven for thieves, bribe takers and treasury looters.”

“By appointing Ganduje, notoriously referred to as ‘Gandollar’ by Nigerians over the infamous video of him barefacedly stuffing his gown with US dollar notes as bribe allegedly from a contractor, while serving as Governor of Kano State, further validates that the APC is a putrid party of embezzlers and charlatans.

“It also underscores APC’s impunity and insensitivity to the demands of honesty, integrity and moral rectitude required of public office holders. The PDP invites Nigerians to note that only last month, a forensic analysis by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed that the content of the 2017 ‘Gandollar’ viral video was not doctored,” the PDP said.

