PDP mocks APC over botched membership drive

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of abandoning its much hyped membership drive because Nigerians did not show any interest in the exercise following the manifest failure of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

In the statement, the PDP further added that the APC suspended its planned membership registration exercise because even its members were now ashamed to be associated with the failure and deceit which the APC brand now represents.

The PDP further stated that the APC has already gone down in history as a jinxed party that is synonymous to failure, deceit, falsehood, lies, lawlessness, treasury looting, poverty and hardship among others.

The statement by the PDP reads thus in part; “The APC abandoned its much hyped membership drive because Nigerians did not show any interest in the exercise following the manifest failure of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is reinforced by the fact that the APC has become defunct and can no longer engage in legitimate political activities given the collapse of its structures across the federation.

“The APC has already gone down in history as a jinxed party that is synonymous to failure, deceit, falsehood, lies, lawlessness, treasury looting, poverty and hardship, sympathy for terrorists and bandits, mortgaging of our national sovereignty, among other vices, which makes it impossible for any well-meaning Nigerian to seek to identify with it.

“Given their impunity and arrogance, nobody wants to join the APC which has become a derelict pirate ship, stranded and doomed in rough waters and only waiting for its final descent into political abyss.”

The statement by the PDP added, “By abandoning the membership drive, the Governor Bala Mai Buni-led illegal APC national caretaker committee has come to its wits end, having realized that Nigerians, and even their members do not have confidence in his committee or the fizzling party.

“Already, the few well-meaning Nigerians in the APC have become weary of identifying with a failed party.

“While the APC awaits its final descent, Nigerians expect President Buhari to commence steps to recover the over N14 trillion stolen by APC leaders, including the N9.6 trillion detailed in the leaked NNPC memo, the over N3 trillion oil revenue scam among others,” it concluded.

