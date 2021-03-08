PDP mocks FG's anti-corruption stance, claims massive looting ongoing under Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
PDP mocks FG’s anti-corruption stance, claims massive looting ongoing under Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged refusal to speak up on the latest alleged financial scandal involving officials and individuals close to his administration.
This was contained in a statement titled, “PDP Calls Out Buhari Presidency On Corruption…Tasks PMB To Speak out on alleged N2.5bn Transfer to Family Member,” issued on Sunday, March 7, by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.
According to the PDP, the Buhari Presidency can no longer afford to keep quiet in the face of allegations that close aides defrauded Nigeria of funds of up to N51 billion out of which N 2.5 billion was wired to a member of the President’s immediate family.
Read also: LongRead: Accused of looting Nigeria? See eight practical guides on how to ‘faint’ and delay justice
The PDP said recent reports of massive treasury looting allegedly involving persons close to the President, has further exposed his administration as a putrid citadel of corruption.
Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP tasks the Buhari Presidency not to keep quiet but offer an explanation to allegations in the media space that certain officials and individuals close to the Presidency defrauded our nation of the sum of N51 billion out of which N2.5 billion was wired to a member of Mr. President’s immediate family.
“The Buhari Presidency should not pretend not to be aware that the media is awash with reports that a known confidant of Mr. President and certain officials of the Nigerian Customs defrauded our nation to the tune of N51 billion under a hazy “Revenue Assurance Fund”, out of which N2.5 billion was reported to have been transferred to a foundation allegedly owned by a female member of the President’s immediate family.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Newly-elected Barca president Laporta hopes Messi will stay after partaking in election
Joan Laporta has been named as Barcelona president for a second time after winning the club’s election on Sunday. The...
Osimhen ends goal drought in Napoli’s big win over Bologna
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has ended a four-month goal drought after he scored for Napoli in their 3-1 victory...
Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw
Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema were on target for their respective sides as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1...
Man City’s 21-game winning run ended in derby; Liverpool suffer sixth straight home loss
Manchester City saw their 21-game winning run ended by city rivals, Manchester United following a 2-0 defeat in the Premier...
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers win Scottish Premiership title for first time in 10yrs
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped Rangers emerge champions of the Scottish Premiership after Celtic...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...