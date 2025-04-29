PDP moves to reclaim mandates from Gov Oborevwori, other defectors in Delta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its National Legal Adviser to initiate legal proceedings aimed at reclaiming its mandate from Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week.

The party will also work to reclaim the mandates from lawmakers and other elected officials who switched to the APC in Delta State.

The party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, made the announcement during a press briefing following the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Damagum said the NWC had also mandated the Emmanuel Ogidi-led South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee to assume control of the party structure in Delta, pending the constitution of a state caretaker committee.

Oborevwori, along with former governor Ifeanyi Okowa and several elected PDP officials in Delta, announced their defection to the APC on April 25.

Damagum said: “We have instructed the zonal caretaker committee to take charge of Delta after dissolving all existing structures, as most of their members have defected.

“A caretaker committee will be constituted shortly.

“We have also directed the National Legal Adviser to initiate legal steps to recover our mandates.

“According to the Electoral Act, any elected official who defects automatically relinquishes the office they occupy.”

He also announced that the NWC had approved zonal congresses for the South-West, North-East, and South-East regions.

He said a caretaker committee had been approved for the North-Central pending upcoming elections.

The chairman revealed that the NWC deliberated on a number of internal party matters and adopted key recommendations made by the PDP Governors’ Forum at its recent meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

