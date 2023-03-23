PDP moves to sanction Ortom for alleged anti-party activities, suspends Fayose, Ayim, two others

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday referred the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to a disciplinary committee for alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party also ordered the suspension of former Senate President, Pius Anyim, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, and two others.

Ortom was a member of the G-5 that worked against the PDP during the just concluded general elections.

Other members of the group are Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Although Anyim and Fayose were not members of G-5, they supported the group’s demand for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and boycotted the party’s preparations for the elections.

The statement read: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has after a very extensive review of the affairs of our party in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) referred the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

“The NWC also approved the suspension of the following from the party with effect from today, Thursday, March 23, 2023.

1. Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State)

2. Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State)

3. Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State)

4. Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State)

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

