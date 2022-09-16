PDP names Akwa Ibom Gov, Emmanuel, as DG, Campaign Council

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has been named the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council.

In a press release on Thursday night after an extraordinary meeting, the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council also named Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, as Vice Chairmen for the North and South respectively.

The Campaign Council also named Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwual, as Director General of the National Campaign Management Committee.

The National Campaign Management Committee which has a list of 328 members across the country, has four directorates headed by Deputy Directors General, namely Sen. Liyel Imoke (Operations), Prof. Adewale Oladipo (Admin), Raymond Dokpesi (Technical and Systems) and Okwesileze Nwodo (Research and Strategy).

The list of members also include Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike former Vice President Namadi Sambo, as well as serving and former state governors of the platform of the PDP, former ministers, all former Senate Presidents of the party who are still members of the PDP, and members of the Board of Trustees.

Also included in the Campaign Council are former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerenmadu who is currently in custody in the United Kingdom over alleged organ harvesting charges, former National Chairmen of the party, Vincent Ogbulafor and Ahmadu Ali.

Others who made the long list included former Chiefs of Army Staff Generals Ishaya Bamaiyi, Martin Luther Agwai and Keneth Minima.

