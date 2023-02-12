PDP National Assembly candidates in Ondo distance themselves from posters endorsing Tinubu

Two National Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Sunday distanced themselves from posters endorsing the All Progressives Congress (PDP) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the state.

The 2023 campaign posters of the PDP candidates alongside that of Tinubu appeared on social media and strategic locations in Akure, the state capital, during the week.

The candidates – Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, the PDP Senatorial candidate for Ondo Central District, and Princess Kemisola Adesanya, the party’s flag bearer in Akure North/South Federal Constituency said at a media briefing in the state capital they are not working with the former Lagos State governor ahead of the February 25 election.

The duo, who reaffirmed their commitment to the success of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the election, described the posters as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

They said: “We are candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and have no connection whatsoever with the group that did the posters.

“Both of us are focused and have clear directions on our ambitions, political ideologies, and the ideology of our party, PDP.

READ ALSO: PDP shaken by G5 meeting with Tinubu in London, may apply sanctions

“We welcome support from members of other political parties who believe in our personalities and abilities to represent them well at the National Assembly.

“However, our belief and support for our great party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is total, unalloyed, and unflinching.

“We hereby wish to further reiterate our commitment to our party and our ambition for quality representation to the good people of our constituencies, to influence policies that will improve the lives of our constituents.

“We believe there are so many ways to better the lives of our people than the present situation in the country.”

Also, the PDP Chairman in the state, Alhaji Fatai Adams, said the party members were in support of the Iyorcha Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) and the presidential candidate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now